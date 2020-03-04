Noakhali road crash leaves schoolteacher, daughter dead





A female schoolteacher and her daughter were killed and three other people injured in a road accident on Begumganj-Sonaimuri road in Begumganj upazila on Wednesday.





The deceased were identified as Poly Majumdar, 26, a teacher of Mir Alipur Govt Primary School and her two-year-old daughter Nidhi.





The accident took place at Salim Miar Dokan around 9am when a covered van hit an auto-rickshaw carrying five people, including Poly and her two daughters, leaving Poly and Nidhi dead on the spot and three other passengers injured, said Harun-Or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Begumganj Police Station.





The injured were taken to the local hospital.





Poly met the tragedy while going to her school with her daughters from her house in Chowmuhani by the auto-rickshaw.

