Published:  03:00 PM, 04 March 2020

Constable killed in Brahmanbaria road crash

A constable was killed when a truck ran him over on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Khariala in Ashuganj upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Syed Hossain, 58, son of Mir Ahmed of Rangunia upazila in Chattogram district.

A team of three policemen, including Syed, was on patrol in Ashuganj Toll Plaza area.

In the dead of night, a goods-laden truck hit Syed while crossing the road on foot, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was sent to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.


