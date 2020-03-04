Constable killed in Brahmanbaria road crash





A constable was killed when a truck ran him over on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Khariala in Ashuganj upazila early Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Syed Hossain, 58, son of Mir Ahmed of Rangunia upazila in Chattogram district.





A team of three policemen, including Syed, was on patrol in Ashuganj Toll Plaza area.





In the dead of night, a goods-laden truck hit Syed while crossing the road on foot, leaving him dead on the spot.





The body was sent to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

Leave Your Comments