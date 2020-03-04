Bangladeshi ‘infected with coronavirus’ in Italy





A Bangladeshi national has been infected with coronavirus or Covid-19 in Italy, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Wednesday.





The Bangladeshi was tested coronavirus positive in Milan city, IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer ASM Alamgir told UNB.





Earlier, five Bangladesh citizens were infected with coronavirus in Singapore while another one was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UAE.





A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 93,524 people globally and caused 3,204 deaths.





The World Health Organization has named the illness Covid-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.





Leave Your Comments