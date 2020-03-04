3 hurt as CU shuttle train collides with freight train





Three people, including the loco master, were injured when a shuttle train of Chittagong University (CU) derailed after a collision with a freight train at Sholoshahar Railway Station in the port city of Chattogram on Wednesday.





Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bangladesh Railway Police Station, said a number of compartments of the CU-bound shuttle train veered off the tracks after the collision with the freight train around 10:15 am, leaving three people, including the loco master of the shuttle train, injured.





The shuttle train was heading towards the port city from the university when the accident took place.









