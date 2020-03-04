Criminal’ held with arms in Joypurhat





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested a ‘listed criminal’ along with arms from Puranapoil in Sadar upazila on Tuesday night.





The arrestee was identified as Zakaria Hossain Rocky, 37, a ‘listed terrorist’ and son of Nazrul Islam.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-5 conducted a drive in the area around 9:30pm and arrested Rocky along with a pistol, one magazine, eight sharp weapons and three bullets, said Additional Superintendent MM Mohaimenur Rashid, camp commander of Joypurhat Rab-5.





Rocky was wanted in 10 criminal cases, said the Rab official.





Leave Your Comments