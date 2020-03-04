Rain likely at many places over country













Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that rain or thundershowers may occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.





“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places, said a met office bulletin issued this morning.





However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the

country, added the bulletin. The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 32.0 degrees Celsius in Sitakunda in Chattogram division while today’s minimum temperature was 15.1 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Rangpur division.





The sun sets at 6:03 pm today and rises at 6:16 am tomorrow in the capital.





