Diner Sheshe 05.03.2020

"Growing up, my parents were alcoholics-still, they tried being good parents. But eventually as the drinking became routine, I was sent to live with my aunt since the age of 5. I felt lonely because the other kids at school always had their parents around. I tried making friends, but I was constantly teased- kids would say, 'You have chicken legs' and 'You look so unhealthy'. I'd call my mom and cry to her and while talking to her helped, the comments still mentally drained me.





This went on for years, until 2015, when I decided to move to Bombay to start over. I applied for a BMM course and started blogging on the side. I loved fashion, but never gave it a shot because I let those comments get to me-I felt I wasn't 'pretty enough'. But when I started posting pictures, I got comments about how good my fashion sense was and how confident I looked-it felt so much more fulfilling than just being pretty!





Things were so much better-until 2 years back when my father passed away because of alcoholism. We'd just started getting close, so it was heart-breaking to watch him go. I couldn't understand why all this was happening to me-but the one thing that kept me going was blogging. I used it to distract myself from everything that was going on, and it worked.





I'm now a 22 year old fashion blogger, who's working hard to ace college. From being labelled as 'too dark' and 'too skinny', today I'm working with brands like Adidas, Nike, Maybelline and many more. I make my own money and plans are on the way to start my own clothing line!





Also, I've met so many new people and have so many friends who don't judge! I love my life--Initially, I'd use blogging as an escape. But now, it's become the centre of my life, and honestly, it feels surreal to have something that I don't have to depend on anyone for- the one thing that's just 'mine'.





And now, when I get hate comments, I just post a few extra pictures that day to shut the haters up, because I mean…I can."

Humans of Bombay, Fb

