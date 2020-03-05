Worldwide waffling 05.03.2020

"The Bachelorette" Season 16 is shaping up to be a U.S.-bound production. A source tells Variety that initial plans to shoot parts of the upcoming season - featuring newly unveiled star Clare Crawley - in Italy had to be changed, given concerns over the growing threat of coronavirus.







Crawley, a 38-year-old hair stylist from Sacramento, Calif., was introduced to viewers earlier Monday on "Good Morning America" as the new star of the unscripted franchise, which airs on ABC and is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.







She made her first appearance on the 2014 season of "The Bachelor," featuring Juan Pablo Galavis. While a trip to Italy on this season of "The Bachelorette" is unlikely to happen, all international travel has not been ruled out entirely.









As her rivals head to the exits, Elizabeth Warren is vowing to press on to a contested convention. For Warren, it's either a high-risk strategy born of necessity or a last-gasp bid to persuade supporters in delegate-rich Super Tuesday states to stick with her. Either scenario underscores the perilous position the once-promising candidate finds herself in as she weighs her future in the 2020 race. Warren hasn't won - or even challenged for the lead - in any of the first four states, and it's unclear where she'll win on Tuesday, beyond her home state of Massachusetts. Yet her campaign is suddenly flush with cash after standout debate performances, and unlike some candidates, she has a robust infrastructure in states across the country.









The prime minister, Scott Morrison, has finally confirmed that he asked the Trump administration to invite the Hillsong pastor Brian Houston to a state dinner at the White House, after refusing for months to answer the question and deriding the story as "gossip". Speaking on 2GB radio on Tuesday, Morrison said that he had known the Hillsong leader for "a long time" and had included his name on a list of potential guests that was ultimately decided by the White House. "On that occasion, we put forward a number of names that included Brian, but not everybody whose names we put forward were invited," Morrison said.











Donald Trump has set a new bar for presidential self-dealing. But two of the Democratic front-runners have their own, lower-level history of mixing family and politics. Since the 1970s, Senator Bernie Sanders, who has spent his entire career railing against the political establishment, and Joe Biden, who likes to point out that he was for years the poorest member of the Senate, have repeatedly directed campaign dollars to close relatives. As mayor of Burlington, Vermont, Sanders even directed taxpayer money to his wife.



Leave Your Comments