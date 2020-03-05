What Dhaka is talking about 05.03.2020

Popular Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many Fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" MD Sultan Mahmud, fb











Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Always on my mind... see you tomorrow #UCL #forzajuve". The photo has already received 277k reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "Excellent!" Nusrat Fariha, fb









Popular Bangladeshi television actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page with actress Sabila Nur. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Great" Sazzad Reigns, fb





Facebook user Debanjali Dey posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wonderful" Raj Kumar Saha, fb







Leave Your Comments