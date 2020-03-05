College in Bogura yet to get academic building

Kahaloo Adarsha Women's Degree College despite being the best college in Kahaloo has been operating for 24 years without any academic building. Students and teachers urge authorities to construct a new academic building to help them have better education

The best college of Kahaloo upazila in Bogura Kahaloo Adarsha Women's Degree College yet to get any academic building in past 24 years though it has been playing vital role in enlightening the back-warded girls.







On the basis of the academic result and extra-curriculum activities, the only women's college under Kahaloo has become the best in the last ten years though it is yet to get any academic building in the last 24 years.







The college started its academic activities in July 01, 1995 and got academic permission from Rajshahi Education Board on May 21, 1996, listed in MPO in 2001 and founded on 3.02 acre of land and presently, 700 female students have been taught and making good result too though the students are attending in their classes in brick-built and tin-shaded building with risk of lives without standard library, computer lab, and other facilities.





Despite these barriers, cordial care of the teachers and deep attention of the students have made the best result in the public examinations, debate, speech, essay writing competitions etc. under all the colleges of the upazila even in the district, the students gained rewards, certificates.





In addition to, in the last ten years, many students of the college secured golden A+ in HSC in Rajshahi Education Board and first class in BA (Pass) course under National University. Contacted, Millat Hossain, Vice-Principal of the college said that the students need at least 30 rooms for attending usual classes but now the college has only 16/17 rooms and so they have to stay outside to attend the classes.







Students of class-eleven Azmi, Rumi and others said that they would make the best result if they could get modern class-room, digitalized computer-lab, and enriched-library facilities. Shahnaj Sharmin, Lecturer of English of the college said that the teachers have been taking classes in the risky building with risk of lives and can teach better way and make good result if they get better environment, academic building.





Contacted, AKM Rezaul Akhlak, Principal of the college said that the teachers, students, employees have been facing difficulties in continuing classes, activities and despite those difficulties, in the last ten years, the college made best result out of 6 colleges but yet to get any academic building.







--Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura



