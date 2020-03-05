BARI holds Training on green mango processing

Post-Harvest Technology Division (PHTD) of BARI arranged a two-day farmers training program on Green Mango Processing and Preservation at Aralia village in Kapasia Upazilla of Gazipur on Tuesday. -AA

The Post-Harvest Technology Division (PHTD) of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) arranged a two-day farmers training program on Green Mango Processing and Preservation on 01-02 March 2020 at Aralia village in Kapasia Upazilla of Gazipur. A total of 30 farmers from Kapazia Upazilla participated in the training program.







Chief Scientific Officer & Head of PHTD Md. Hafizul Haque Khan was present as chief guest. Headmaster of Aralia High School Mr. Md. Abdus Samad Kajol chaired the function while Mr. Atikullah Dulal, 8 No. Ward Commissioner of Toke, Kapasia Upazilla presented as the special guest.







Dr. Md. Golam Ferdous Chowdhury, Senior Scientific Officer of PHTD and the Program Director of the Green Mango Processing and Preservation Program delivered the welcome speech with short brief of the project activities.





The program contents for the participants were how to preserve green mango for longer storage, processing of green mango into pickles and its preservation method, how to marketing the preserved mango and pickles and how to be benefited financially round the year.





--Mahabub Alam, Gazipur



Leave Your Comments