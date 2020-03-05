Higher education and research in BD: Constraints and prospects - I





Bangladesh is now a significant country in terms of progressive economic growth; and this is a fact recognized all over the world. But such an economic stride ahead mismatches with the educational, and specifically higher educational, scenario prevailing in the country; and this is so as no seat of higher learning of the country occupies a position in world-ranking.







This is disquieting as well as disheartening for a country which was born with a lot of euphoria. But in terms of quantitative educational growth, the track-record over the years is certainly reassuring; but, which, at the end of the day, appears to be numerical only sans any qualitative depth. In broad outline, it may be suggested that our higher education is hamstrung by a number of constraints. Such a dismal scenario is repeated in research at the higher education level, which, as is observed, may also be explained by some constraining factors.







As is evident, prospect in both the sectors depends on removal of the identified constraints; which, in other words, would mean nothing short of revamping our higher educational milieu (such a gigantic step, however, includes the entire gamut of education in the country).







Educational and research constraints are identified in the opening sections. The third section contains leads on how to remove the constraints to ensure a prospective future.

Higher Education: Constraints

When we think in terms of constraints in higher education, we inevitably have in our mind an unsatisfactory picture of the same. We may not like, but we do stumble on the phenomenon of constraining factors, the removal of which, as we believe, would make our higher education as it is supposed to be. We start off with the premise that higher/tertiary education in Bangladesh is catered to by some colleges under the National University (so-called), but mostly by 45 public and 105 private universities.





Constraints in Bangladesh higher education may be conceived under two broad headings: pedagogy or what the eminent American educationist Gilbert Highet called "the art of teaching," and academic administration; the latter being quite apart from the day-to-day administration of the country.







It is conjunctively suggested that both have in termesticity; but, obviously, the latter has a bearing on the former. To be specific, the academic environment of an educational institution depends on how the institution is run and by whom. As the discussion proceeds, it is pointed out at the beginning that the Bangladesh higher education is faulted on both counts.

A. Pedagogy

1. Violation of the Constitution

Education system per se exists in Bangladesh in contravention to the relevant constitutional provision. As per Article 17 "the state shall adopt effective measures for the purpose of -

a) establishing a uniform, mass-oriented and universal system of education and extending free and compulsory education to all children to such stage as may be determined by law;

b) relating education to the needs of society and producing properly trained and motivated citizens to serve those needs;

c) removing illiteracy within such time as may be determined by law."

The system of education, as per this article, should have been uniform; but as the reality is, Bangladesh hosts and patronizes a multiform education. Under the circumstances, the doable appears to be either deleting the article or amending it to make it congruent with the existing reality; and, in the absence of which, government stands accused of willful violation of the constitution. Moreover, education in the country remains anomalous and directionless.

2. Goal of Education







As per Article 17(b), education is tasked to produce both human resources and human capital; and both of which meet the needs of the society. But very often, our education planners and administrators cry hoarse for getting human capital out of the education machine as a finished product; and, which is also not produced properly because of a faulty system of education.





It is, however, forgotten that education seeks to, as Swami Vivekananda said, "bring out the good already in man," and this is how human resource is created. Human capital is created through job-oriented skill training, which serves the purpose of job market only, not that of overall society. We need both human resource and human capital for a wholesome growth of the society. This being said, it is pointed out that, Bangladesh education at all levels, lacks a clarity of goal/purpose.







3. Quality of Syllabi

One good thing about higher education syllabi is the freedom from establishment control, a phenomenon not to be seen in the case of lower level education; where establishment political orientation impacts directly on the syllabus contents. But freedom entails responsibility, which is not translated properly in designing syllabus. In many cases, the syllabus has been designed/ redesigned to keep pace with the fast-changing world of education; but this is an exception, not a rule.







Consequently, higher education syllabi, mostly in humanities and social sciences, remain out of touch with the rest of the world. What then is the meaning of such education? The three international universities in Bangladesh i.e. Islamic University of Technology, Asian University for Women and South Asian University have their syllabi up to international standard; and there does not seem to be any problem about them.

4. Quality Faculty

Good students are normally recruited as faculties. A supposedly good student is not expected to turn out automatically into a good faculty, for the simple reason that, studying for self-development and teaching for students' development are jobs quite apart. A good student to be a successful faculty needs personal orientation plus pedagogical training. Personal orientation is a personal matter; but training is the responsibility of the institution hiring him/her.







Unfortunately, excepting the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), no other university, public or private, has any standing faculty development program. Consequently, performance of many of the faculties leaves so much to be desired; at least, from the student's perspective. Moreover, faculty quality is made questionable by politicizing the recruitment process whereby political cadres with questionable academic credentials are preferred to good students with better academic background.







Recently, Chancellor of Universities, Honorable President of Bangladesh, at the 52nd Convocation of Dhaka University, came down hard on the evening course system of public universities. Consequently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed all public universities to stop the system with the proviso that ongoing courses would continue to be completed and that fresh intake would not be allowed. What is wrong? There are indeed two wrongs perpetrated by the system.





First, teachers, driven by pure pecuniary concerns, are found to be more keen on evening courses and remain perfunctory in their original duty of teaching and research, and also end up being perfunctory faculties, which tell negatively on the overall state of higher education in the country. Faculties benefiting out of such a system become money-making machines and fail to be parts of the process of producing knowledge, which, according to Rabindranath Thakur, is the job of a university.







Second, Corruption is engendered under such a system. A vernacular daily, in its recent investigative report, came up with the information that Dhaka University runs such courses at 25 departments and 10 institutes; and earns tk. 66 crore. The university is supposed to get 30 percent of this income, which it does not get. Moreover, no clear statement of accounts is maintained. The entire process lacks transparency and accountability. The situation is deplorably anti-academic turning a university into a coaching centre.

5. Faculty Politicking

Faculties are required to be politically conscious, but not active. Faculty political identity is disliked by common students, as a faculty with such an identity loses his/her acceptability to them. But public universities are havens of faculty politicking; the faculties group under color banners to identify themselves as pro and anti-government groups on the campus. By doing so the pro-government group ensures lucrative positions in the university or at the national level. The anti-government group has the same purpose, but they have to wait in the wings until the opposition party comes to power. As it appears, the faculties act as mimics to play out the national political drama on the campus. In the circumstances, the university is robbed of its pristine character.

6. Student Quality

In the recent past, Bangladesh has witnessed an explosion of good result at the pre-university level examinations; but this, in reality, is all impressive arithmetic, but not substance. This is so as many of the good result-holders fail to pass the university admission tests. Moreover, these admission-seekers have already made a record of lackluster performance in vernacular and English.

(The article is a keynote presentation at the annual Seminar on Higher Education and Research in Bangladesh: Constraints and Prospects, Organized by the Chittagong University Teachers' Association on 17 February 2020.)





The writer is Bangabandhu Chair Professor at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP)

Email: sahusain@bup.edu.bd





----Dr Syed Anwar Husain



Leave Your Comments