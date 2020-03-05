Stalin: A murderous clown or a true revolutionary?

Joseph Stalin

The name of Stalin comes just after Lenin to the people who are committed to socialism. It is because Stalin protected and developed the harvest of the revolution that Lenin staged in 1917. It is natural that any socialist revolution that happens in a country falls into danger since the moment of its victory because of its enemies lurking here and there and acquiring strength to overthrow it. And the Russian revolution was indeed an event which fiercely shook the earth. It was a life and death question for the capitalist world to put an end to its progress.





Besides the conspiracies inside the country, the then capitalist world gave support to Hitler for his rise to German power and attack against the Soviet Union in order to eliminate socialism from there and elsewhere. To the surprise of the imperialist power of that period, Hitler went too far and brought upon himself their anger, too. Then Hitler's Germany had to suffer an ignominious defeat in the hand of Stalin and his indomitable red force.









Hitler lost and killed himself. But capitalism did neither. It has gained further strength since its first defeat more than a hundred years earlier. The hard truth is that the armies of Lenin, Mao and Che have not been able to weaken capitalism in its power.



Project of slandering Stalin

The imperialist powers clearly understood that the project of scandalizing Lenin would not succeed, but that of demonizing Stalin might be because of the Trotsky and China factors. So the anti-Stalin project was launched by the western power. Stalin, undoubtedly, had some faults, as every man has.







So he made mistakes in navigating the newly established socialist regime through the uncharted ways of the most violent seas in human history. It was the task suitable for an intellectual giant and a man of miraculous strength and courage. Stalin was not made for that as Lenin was. But history put Stalin instead of his comrade and guru Lenin in that position which required the level of intelligence, strength and skill of the latter. And how did Stalin perform in the role imposed upon him by history? With and despite all his faults and mistakes, quite successfully.





Yet the western capitalist world is in the business of throwing slime on his character and political role. They have created many fictitious stories about his cruelty, treachery, rudeness, greed and other innumerable vices and tried to paint him as a demon worse than Hitler. And this project of slandering and demonizing Stalin is accomplished in such a well-planned and intelligent way that it has been able to shake even many progressives in their belief in the goodness of socialism. This project modeled on the Goebbelsian tactic of repeating the same lies many times to make it appear like a truth so far has been a huge success.



The book on the counter-revolution in the Soviet Union

The reign of Stalin and the following period can be looked at from a new perspective. Those who are used to thinking that the fall of Soviet Union proves the failure of the socialist ideology may be surprised seeing the secret conspiracies within and without working relentlessly against the spirit of communism.







Moreover, as Protibiplab is written by a great dramatist, readers will have a taste of going through a story told in a breathlessly dramatic way. Utpal has given answers to many vital questions surrounding the fall of Soviet socialism keeping Stalin at the centre of the whole story and disclosed the macabre design and role of the anti-Stalin and anti-socialism elements in the party.











The first success of the counter-revolutionary sect in the party was to be able to denigrate the person who with all his heart tried to build socialism on a rickety foundation laid down by Lenin. To be able to lower the image of the person who, after Lenin, took the responsibility of leading the world proletariat in his hands is a very big success. It does not mean that Stalin was a man without any faults in his character.







He had, of course, some weaknesses and shortcomings that became crucial in those critical moments of history. Criticizing of those faults in the leader of the world socialist movement and slandering him randomly are things quite apart in nature. The counter-revolutionary forces of the world made the target very correctly and cleverly to portray Stalin as a very cruel, dictatorial, murderous, immoral and unethical person and in the end gained the final victory with the support from inside. From Khrushchev to Gorbachev, the story has progressed along a straight line.



Origin of counter-revolution

This seed of counter-revolution, however, did not fall from heaven; it was inside the socio-economic system of Russia. Utpal Dutt said in the first chapter of his book that Marx and Engels did not even keep the map of Russia in their design of revolution. It was, naturally hard for Karl Marx to imagine that Russia could throw away the pre-bourgeois chains and rush to build socialism. And there happened exactly what Marx guessed would happen when a revolution took place before its time was ripe. Yet Lenin, rightly, did not agree to be constrained by textbook theories because, as Marx himself knew, history is made by man, not merely by production forces.









Lenin and his Bolsheviks, therefore, created a new history of human endeavor and courage by staging the greatest revolution on earth. Yet, the outcomes that must result from a certain economic condition could not be avoided. The seed of all the problems and crises of the Soviet Union lie in this condition. Socialism cannot sustain unless there is the abundance of things for consumption by people. Still, Utpal Dutt thinks that what the Soviet people have experimented against so many obstacles under the leadership of Stalin is a unique example in the history of mankind.







Russia was already in the trap of economic and social backwardness. The counter-revolutionary strategy was to drag the newborn socialist state into as many wars as possible and get them entangled into suspicions and lack of trust in one another. The aim was to hamper the production of commodities in the country. Foreign powers also imposed economic sanctions putting barriers against any import and export by the country.







People of the Soviet Union were also deceived by the glamour and fashion of western commodities. Thus the socialistic efforts of the government could be misled by these various open and secret means. The Soviet government started to take such initiatives as go against the principles of democracy and human rights. In their desperation to save socialism, they had no alternative to taking many hard steps.







Lenin had to face these crises since he took power in Russia, but Stalin had to face these in their fiercer forms. Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin, all were aware of the danger the bureaucracy posed to the party and the new socialist government. Utpal wrote that the giant bureaucracy born out of the Russian backwardness pervading in the state and the party gradually hijacked most of crucial positions in the government and the party.







These bureaucratic elements were united and opportunists. They gathered a lot of private savings through all sorts of illegal and unethical means and so turned the country towards the capitalist system, failing to do which their huge ill-gotten money would have rotten under the earth.







Opinions of both Stalin and Trotsky were nearly the same with regard to the particular dangers the young socialism faced. Lenin appreciated them as the 'two outstanding leaders.' He also exposed the shortcomings of these two leaders. But tragedy was written and complete the time they took the uncompromising stand against each other.

(To be continued…)





