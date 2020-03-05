Bangabandhu Dialogue with youths held

Dr Atiur facilitates Bangabandhu Dialogue with youths on Tuesday. -AA

"Bangabandhu's thoughts, works, ideals and his philosophy have to be ingrained into the minds of our youth. If that can be done, then it will be the biggest achievement of MujibBarsha (Mujib Year)." - said Bangabandhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman.







He said these on Tuesday in the first round of Bangabandhu Dialogue with the youth organized in Dhaka at the Unnayan Shamannay conference hall, said a press release.







The students from different universities who won the quiz competition on Bangabandhu held on the previous day during the public lecture on Bangabandhu organized at Dhaka University, were chosen to participate in the dialogue session.



Participating students shared their views on how to ingrain Bangabandhu in the minds of the youth. Dr. Atiur Rahman inferred that instead of remaining limited to festivities, there should be more research and participatory dialogues on Bangabandhu.





Through these the ideals of Bangabandhu could be spread not only in Bangladesh, but also across the globe. The day before (02 March 2020), Dr. Atiur Rahman delivered a public lecture titled "Bangabandhu Shob Manusher (Bangabandhu for All)" at the R.C. Mazumder auditorium of Dhaka University. He will be delivering at least five more public lectures as the Bangabandhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University.



