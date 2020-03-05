HC drops Tanvir's petition from hearing list

The High Court has dropped from its hearing list a petition filed by Md Tanvir Rahman, a suspect in the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, seeking cancellation of the trial proceedings against him.







Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday after the state questioned the jurisdiction of the court over hearing of the matter, reports bdnews24.com. Before the High Court order, Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukdar had presented the RAB's report of the latest investigation status of the case (progress report) and Tanvir's involvement in the murder.







The court on Nov 14 of last year ordered the authorities inform it about the case progress and Tanvir Rahman's involvement in the murder.







A report on the matters is being presented accordingly." The bench at this time expressed dissatisfaction as the investigation report was published in the media before being presented to the court. Later, Amit Talukdar questioned whether the court had the jurisdiction to hear and pass orders in the case.

