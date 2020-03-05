Janhvi looks prom ready in the sapphire dress

The very captivating actress Janhvi Kapoor has set in stone herself as a millennial fashion icon especially on social media, the one-film old actress already has a huge fan following and she never fails to impress them be it a red carpet look or gym look. She recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram.







Janhvi was seen in the gorgeous sapphire dress, the romantic asymmetric high and low number from Atelier Exc. It is a one-shoulder asymmetrical silk satin dress with ruffles that can be worn at any high-end occasion. The unusually paired the dress with a pair of pastel tie-up heels and accessorized the dress with golden hoops and multiple golden rings. Her hair in open hair-do with natural streaked waves and illuminated her face with minimal nude make up.







The actress is overall styled by Mohit Rai. After the commercial success of the romantic drama movie 'Dhadak' and horror movie 'Ghost Stories', Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in biopic 'Gunjan Saxena' directed by Sharan Sharma produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

