Katy is the burger to Swift's fries!

In an interview with Stellar Magazine Katy Perry expressed about where her and Taylor Swift's friendships stands. After ending their eight year-long feud, the American Idol judge and the Lover songstress reunited by hugging each other in a burger and fries costume by the end of Taylor's You Need To Calm Down music video.





The song is about acceptance and letting go of hate, with both the talented singers being big supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community, the song also is a tribute to the community.







In the interview, Katy says "Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted to be an example of unity." Katy also says that they 'text a lot' more these days. We love you Tay Tay and Katy!







