Tisha's new drama 'Chhelera Emoni Hoy'





National Film Award winner Nusrat Imroz Tisha has always given priority to a good story and challenging character for acting in TV dramas. She only agrees to act if she likes the script.





For the coming Women's Day, she has completed working in a drama which she believes has a good script titled 'Chhelera Emoni Hoy' which has been written and directed by Imraul Rafat . The shooting was completed on March 2 and 3 at a shooting house in Uttara in the capital and in the adjoining area.







Regarding acting in the play, Tisha said, "Honestly speaking I work in dramas or telefilms only if the the script is good. In that continuation I worked in the drama 'Chhelera Emoni Hoy'. But in the end, only the audience can tell how the drama is after watching it."







The drama, 'Chhelera Emoni Hoy' will be aired on Global TV Online and Bangla Vision on March 8 Women's Day. Meanwhile, Nusrat Imroz Tisha was awarded the National Film Award for the second time on December 8 of last year.







She was awarded this award for her performance in 'Halda' directed by Toukir Ahmed. Prior to this, she was awarded the National Film Award for the first time for her performance in the Anonno Mamun directed 'Ostitto'.

