The 59th solo photography exhibition titled 'Joy Bangabandhu' by eminent photographer Nasir Ali Mamun is set to begin at the La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) in Dhanmondi of the capital. The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition will be held at 5:30pm on March 6 on the gallery premises.







French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean-Marin Schuh will attend the event as chief guest while eminent artist Shahabuddin Ahmed will also be present at the event as guest of honor. Around 25 photographs will be on display in the exhibition. Just after the liberation war in 1971, Nasir Ali Mamun's camera defined portraiture in Bangladesh that eventually ushered in portrait photography in the country.







Being 'the poet with the camera', Mamun has taken some of the most iconic portraits Bangladesh has ever seen. His black and white images display a beautiful yet enigmatic and equivocal coalescence of light and shadow. Mamun took many portraits of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early seventies and recorded his rare moments from close up.







Dedicated to the freedom fighters of Bangladesh, this solo exhibition titled 'Joy Bangabandhu' will showcase previously unpublished and historic photographs of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. A career spanning five decades, Nasir Ali Mamun has had 58 solo photography exhibitions and has fifteen publications to his credit.







He is currently working to realize establishment of PHOTOSEUM, a museum based on photography in Bangladesh. After the inaugural ceremony, the exhibition will remain open to all until March 24 and can be visited according to the following schedule: Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 12noon and 5pm to 8pm. The gallery remains closed on Sunday.









Leave Your Comments