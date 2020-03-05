Srijit-Mithila's star-studded reception

After being in a relationship with Bangladeshi singer, model, actress and development worker Rafiath Rashid Mithila for quite some time, Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji tied the knot with his ladylove on December 6 last year in presence of close friends and family. Soon after, the couple flew to Geneva and Greece for their honeymoon, reports Times Of India.









On March 1, the couple threw a lavish reception party for industry friends and family in Kolkata and boy was it a star-studded affair! Held at a heritage property in the city, the guest list had the who's who of the town. While Mithila looked resplendent in a red sari, Srijit looked every bit the new groom in an embroidered kurta. Among those in attendance were Mimi Chakraborty, Aparna Sen, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet and Raj Chakrabarty.





Sourav Ganguly also room out time from his busy schedule to wish the new couple his best. Looking dapper in a powder blue suit, the BCCI President was seen posing for selfies with guests, who couldn't have enough of their beloved dada!

