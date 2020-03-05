Arifin to play the lead role in 'Bangabandhu'

The government of Bangladesh and India are jointly producing a biographical movie on 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It will be directed by Bollywood's renowned producer Shyam Benegal. In the meantime, the work of screenplay has been completed. Casting is taking place for the role of several characters. Already the selection of 50 artistes has been completed.





Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) has published a list of 50 selected artistes for the biopic of 'Bangabandhu'. The list reveals that the film actor Arifin Shuvo to play the lead role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.









Dewan Md Saiful Islam Saim Samad will play the role of Syed Nazrul Islam, Shahidul Alam Sachu will play the role of AK Fazlul Haque and Raisul Islam Asad will play the role of Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. Kamrul Hasan, Ishraq Turjo and Touhid will play the role of Sheikh Kamal according to his age. Shareef Siraj will play the role of Sheikh Jamal, Tushar Khan will play the role of Manik Miah, Fazlur Rahmna Babu will play the role of Khondokar Mostaq Ahmed and Mostafizur Noor Imran will play the role of Sheikh Monir.





Actor Nusrat Fariya will play the role of Sheikh Hasina as a child and Jannatul Sumaiya will portray adult Sheikh Hasina. Wania Zarin Anvita will portray Sheikh Hasina for the age 8-12 years old. Samanta Rahman will portray young Sheikh Rehana. It was revealed that the complete list of the artistes will be released on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu on March 17th. The shooting for the movie will start on the same day.







The production of the biopic will be completed before March 17th, 2020. The 2 hour 20 minutes movie, with a budget of 40 crores, will be released in Bangladesh and India.









Leave Your Comments