Chelsea beat Reds to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Vibrant Chelsea made it a torrid few days for Liverpool as goals by Willian and Ross Barkley sealed a 2-0 victory to send them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.







Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League ended in stunning fashion with a 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday and they were rocked again at Stamford Bridge. Keeper Adrian, in for the rested Alisson, endured a horrible moment when he allowed Willian's powerful shot to bounce off him and into the net in 13th minute. To complete a miserable night for Liverpool, former Everton midfielder Barkley drove home Chelsea's second goal just past the hour mark after a surging run.





Eight-time winners Chelsea thoroughly deserved their win and manager Frank Lampard will take heart from the fact that on the last two occasions they have beaten Liverpool in the Cup they have gone on to lift the trophy. "They are the best team in the land, this year what they are doing in the league is incredible," Lampard said. "So for us to put in the effort, focus, determination and quality was something special tonight. It's a one-off I know, but you have to celebrate these moments."





After having their dream of an unbeaten season wrecked at Watford, Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp made seven changes but still started with Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson and Fabinho - a far cry from the previous round at Shrewsbury when he fielded a virtual under-21 side.





It was clear from the start that Klopp wanted an immediate response to the Watford shocker, and he almost got it with Mane failing to capitalise on a golden early chance. A frenetic opening saw Adrian make a stunning save from Willian but seconds later he went from hero to villain. Fabinho was caught in possession and Willian let fly again. The shot went straight at the keeper but it somehow squirmed past him and into the back of the net.







--Reuters, London



