Pak tour: BCB looks for Mushy's replacement

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim seen at a practice session in Sylhet recently. -BCB

With Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is all set to miss Tigers' upcoming Pakistan tour for final Test and one-off ODI match citing terror fear, Papon and company are now actively searching for a replacement for Mushfiq.





Two days back Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim stressed that he would not change his mind about skipping the tour of Pakistan, despite BCB president Nazmul Hassan's tough stance on the matter. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief Selector also confirmed the media about Mushfiq's decision on Wednesday at Sylhet International cricket stadium.





"As Mushfiq opted out Pakistan tour, we are now thinking his replacement. As Pakistan tour is now main focus we want to give chances to the newcomers excluding Mushfiq in the final ODI match against Zimbabwe. With Mushfiq's absence, we have now 14 members. So we are thinking someone to fill-up the blank." BCB's Chief selector Minhazul Abedin told reporters.





Earlier, Bangladesh ODI Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said he is ready to do anything for the sake of the country's cricket. He hints at willingness to tour Pakistan. However Mashrafe's future is not clear yet as the BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon indicated that the Zimbabwe series will be the lanky pacer's last as the captain since they would appoint a long term captain, eying 2023 World Cup.







Minhazul Abedin however is yet to confirm whether they will consider Mashrafe for Pakistan tour or not but BCB Chief Selector said they will confirm Bangladesh squad after Zimbabwe series. According to the source, Mashrafe is expected to lead Bangladesh in one-off ODI match.







Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan urged star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to change his mind and tour Pakistan next month. But a day later after Papon's statement, Mushfiqur Rahim announced that he will not be joining his team on its tour to Pakistan due to his family's concerns over security.







Mushfiqur hit an unbeaten 203 in Bangladesh's big win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Dhaka but had cited safety concerns to skip the first two parts of a three-leg tour of Pakistan. Defiantly Rahim's absence will be a blow for Bangladesh who are already without suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and lost their two recent Tests in India inside three days.





Even they felt the absence of Mushfiqur against Pakistan as it lost the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 with one game washed out. The tourist then went down to an innings defeat in the first of the two Tests. It will travel to Pakistan again on April 3 for one 50-over match and the second Test scheduled to be held in Karachi. Bangladesh is keen to do well against Pakistan in the second Test, which is part of the ICC Test Championship.





The two teams first played a three-T20I series in Lahore in January and then the first Test in Rawalpindi earlier this month. Mushfiq was the only Bangladeshi cricketer to refuse to travel. Hassan, who had stated before announcing the tour dates in January that every player had the right to choose whether he wanted to tour Pakistan or not, made a U-turn after Bangladesh's win over Zimbabwe, expressing his dismay at Mushfiqur's decision.









