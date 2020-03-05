Soumya added to unchanged squad for 3rd ODI

Batsman Soumya Sarker has been added to the Bangladesh side for Friday's 3rd and final ODI of the series against Zimbabwe in Sylhet. The left-hander joins a squad that otherwise remains unchanged from the first two matches. Bangladesh have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Soumya broke the national duty and missed the initial stage of Zimbabwe series to tie the knot.





Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI Masrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmud Ullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Al Amin Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarker.

