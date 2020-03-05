Another foul day on Wall Street after surprise Fed rate cut

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Reuters

Wall Street tumbled in a volatile session on Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve surprised investors with a half percentage-point cut in interest rates, amplifying fears about the magnitude of the coronavirus' impact on the economy.





All three major U.S. stock market indexes closed nearly 3% lower after the Fed's first emergency rate cut since the 2008 financial crisis.







The rate reduction underscored the U.S. central bank's concern about the new coronavirus, which has spread around the world after emerging late last year in China. It came two weeks ahead of a scheduled policy meeting, where traders had fully priced in a 50-basis-point cut.





Stocks had initially jumped more than 1%, but then dropped as traders worried whether pumping more money into financial markets would address the central problem - a drop in business activity as workers and consumers stay home.





"The rate cut underscores the magnitude of the problem that the global economy is facing," said Peter Kenny, founder of Kenny's Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York. "Normally, markets would welcome a rate cut, and they were hoping for it. Now that we've got it, the question is, what's next?"





The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1% for the first time ever as nervous investors moved money out of the stock market. The S&P financials index tumbled 3.7%, reflecting banks' difficulty in making profits in low-interest rate environments.





Wall Street on Friday had its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade as growing cases of the flu-like virus outside China fanned fears of a global recession.





Earlier on Tuesday, Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors pledged appropriate actions to support their economies.





