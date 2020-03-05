VisionSpring working for improving eyesight of RMG workers

VisionSpring CEO Ella Gudwin receiving Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Parliamentary Chairman of Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Honorary President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (Geneva), with a crest at Clear Vision W

Improving productivity and worker safety by providing eye tests and affordable glasses was the subject of an event drawing more than 50 corporate leaders, and representatives of international institutions, government, and industry groups. The Clear Vision Workplace Symposium focused on eyeglasses as a high-impact solution for worker well-being and productivity.





Led by VisionSpring, a social enterprise making eyeglasses accessible to more than 6 million persons globally, the symposium presented clear vision as an economic and social impact imperative. Of more than 18,000 workers in the Bangladesh ready-made garment industry who have received eyeglasses through the CVW program, 62 percent reported increased ease in threading needles, and 79 percent said they felt less frustration at work.







In opening remarks, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Derrick Brown said he took pride that, "USAID joined VisionSpring and RMG sourcing brands to screen workers' vision and distribute affordable reading and prescription eyeglasses to workers and management." He cited the activity as an example of "how the private sector can do well by doing good."





Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Chairman and Inter-Parliamentary Union (Geneva) Honorary President Saber Hossain Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest.





