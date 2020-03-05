Najib expects conducive atmosphere for 1MDB trial

Najib Razak





On trial for corruption that includes the multi-billion dollar 1MDB fraud, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday that the fall of the government that ousted him meant he now expected an atmosphere more conducive to a fair hearing.







Najib was voted out in 2018 amid anger over corruption in the Southeast Asian country, but the alliance that toppled him fell apart at the weekend amid turmoil following the resignation of 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Najib, 66, denies the charges against him and says they were politically motivated.







Mahathir has accused Najib's United Malays National Organization (UMNO) of engineering a return to power so that its officials escape conviction in the 1MDB scandal. When he took power for a second time two years ago, Mahathir accused here Najib of playing a central role in the 1MDB scandal.





--Reuters, Kuala Lumpur



