Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown: Amnesty

Protests broke out across Iran from November 15 after the announcement of a surprise petrol price rise. -AFP

Human rights group Amnesty International on Wednesday accused the Iranian security forces of killing 23 children, mostly with live ammunition, during a November crackdown on anti-government protests.





Protests broke out across Iran from November 15 after the announcement of a surprise petrol price rise. The authorities responded with a crackdown that Amnesty has already said left 304 people dead, a figure vehemently disputed by Tehran.





Amnesty said in its new report it had evidence that at least 23 children were killed, with 22 of them killed by the security forces "unlawfully firing live ammunition at unarmed protesters and bystanders." The children killed included 22 boys, aged between 12 and 17, and a girl reportedly aged between eight and 12.





"There must be independent and impartial investigations into these killings, and those suspected of ordering and carrying them out must be prosecuted in fair trials," said Philip Luther, Amnesty's research and advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa.





Twelve of the 23 deaths recorded in 13 cities in six provinces across the country took place on 16 November, a further eight on 17 November, and three on 18 November, according to Amnesty.





"The fact that the vast majority of the children's deaths took place over just two days is further evidence that Iranian security forces went on a killing spree to quash dissent at any cost," said Luther.





--AFP, Tehran



Leave Your Comments