Narendra Modi to go into virus lockdown for Holi festival

India saw a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 22 new cases emerging amid growing panic within the country.





The total number of people infected with Covid-19 in India, the world's second-most populous country after China, has now touched 28, according to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. This includes the three initial cases, who have since recovered, in the southern state of Kerala, reports The Straits Times.





India's Health Minister said that 16 Italian tourists and an Indian who was driving them around had tested positive for the virus. Separately, six relatives of a man who was confirmed positive on Monday also tested positive for the virus. "The government is taking all measures to spread awareness. There is no need to panic but people can avoid mass gatherings," the minister said at a press conference.







Amid panic buying of disinfectant and masks across different parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had urged Indians not to panic, also asked people to stay away from large gatherings. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Covid-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," Modi tweeted. Milan means gathering in Hindi.







Holi, known as the festival of colors, is a popular Hindu festival, where people smear each other with color and throw colored water or water-filled balloons. The festival marks the arrival of spring, and on the day, people usually gather to celebrate the festival together. Modi's Cabinet colleagues, including Home Minister Amit Shah, also tweeted that they would not participate in Holi programs. The sudden upsurge in cases saw the government hold rounds of high-level meetings amid announcements that India would now screen all passengers coming into India amid the ongoing pandemic.





"From now on, all flights and passengers will be part of universal screening, not just the 12 countries which we had listed earlier," said Dr Vardhan during a press conference. The earlier 12 countries had included Singapore. All passengers will also have to submit self-declaration forms when they arrive.





These forms include contact details and travel history that are to be submitted to immigration and health officials at the airports. So far, 589,000 people have been screened at airports.

Leave Your Comments