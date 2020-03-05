Joseph Stalin

Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin was a Georgian revolutionary and Soviet politician who led the Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until 1953 as the general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (1922-1952) and premier of the Soviet Union (1941-1953).







Despite initially governing the Soviet Union as part of a collective leadership, he eventually consolidated power to become the country's de facto dictator by the 1930s. A communist ideologically committed to the Leninist interpretation of Marxism, Stalin formalised these ideas as Marxism-Leninism, while his own policies are known as Stalinism.





He edited the party's newspaper, Pravda, and raised funds for Vladimir Lenin's Bolshevik faction via robberies, kidnappings, and protection rackets. He died on 5 March 1953 (aged 74) in Kuntsevo Dacha, Kuntsevo, Moscow, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union .

