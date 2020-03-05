'3 bodies in each district formed to check coronavirus'

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said three committees for each district comprising 31 members have been formed to prevent the coronavirus infection. He said this at the inaugural function of Nispom gymnasium in city's Mohakhali area on Wednesday.





The minister said, "Three strong committees (district, upazila and inter-ministerial level) have been formed across the country to prevent the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection." Urging people of the country not to be panicked in case of any detection of coronavirus case, the minister said the government has sufficient preparation to face the outbreak of the virus.





The physicians and nurses have already imparted training over how to deal the Coronavirus patients, he said, adding that the government has strengthen monitoring at all the ports across the country.









