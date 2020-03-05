'Additional security at 'Mujib Year' program'





Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said security would be beefed up for smooth celebration of 'Mujib Year' programs. He came up with the remarks after a sub-committee meeting on security for the celebration.







The minister said 'Mujib Year' program will be held at the National Parade Square of the Old Airport. Around 100,000 guests are expected to attend the inaugural program on March 17.







Traffic routes for the day will be fixed later. At the inauguration ceremony, there will be adequate security arrangements for foreign leaders, delegations and ambassadors of different countries. Fire service and medical teams will be kept ready, said the minister.





Besides, there will be security arrangements for the programme in city corporations, divisions, districts and upazila levels. Law enforcers are also working to foil sabotage bids and rumours on social media.





All the gates of the parade ground will be closed by 3:15pm. Besides, there will be a request to the Ministry of Education to complete the entire programme in the capital's educational institutes by 11am, said Asaduzzaman.







