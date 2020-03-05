EU allocates €31m to address Rohingya crisis

The European Commission has allocated €31 million in humanitarian aid to address the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh and Myanmar.





Out of the funding announced on Wedne-sday, €18.5 million will help the most vulnerable groups among refugees and host communities in Bangladesh. This will be done by providing critical health care, food assistance and education in emergencies, said a press release, reports BSS.







Another €3.5 million will go towards building the local communities' capacities to prepare for and manage natural disasters. In Myanmar, €6.5 million will focus on helping communities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states by providing health care, nutrition, education and shelter. Protection is also at the core of this support,

with a specific focus on registration and documentation. Another €2.5 million will boost the local preparedness system in case of conflict or natural disasters.





"The Rohingya crisis is in its third year. It is more important than ever to maintain our support and not forget those that remain dependent on humanitarian aid to survive.







We are committed to supporting both refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar, as well as to the vulnerable Rohingya in Myanmar. It will ensure that those most in need continue to receive life-saving assistance, while being protected from the effects of flood and other hazards", said Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.





In 2019 alone, the European Union provided close to €27 million in humanitarian aid for vulnerable Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshis in Cox's Bazar and other parts of the country, as well as €9 million to address the immediate needs of displaced and conflict-affected communities in Myanmar.





