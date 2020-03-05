Gono Forum central committee dissolved

Amid a deepening conflict among party leaders, the central committee of Gonoforum has been dissolved. Party President Dr Kamal Hossain took the decision exercising the power he was given by party councilors at its special council held on April 26 last year, said a party press release on Wednesday.







He also formed a central convening committee making him president and committee's general secretary Dr Reza Kibria its convener to carry out the party's all political and organizational duties until its next national council is held.

The names of other members of the convening committee will be announced by this month, and it will be able to exercise all the rights enshrined in the party charter for the central committee.





However, the party's all committees of district, thana/upazila, municipality/union and ward will remain intact, the press release said.The conflict among the party's some leaders took a serious turn as two groups expelled each other from the party by issuing press releases without the sign of Dr Kamal.





In the press release, Dr Kamal said their party held its special council on April 26 last year to remove organizational lathery.Instead of forming subject committees, he said, 3-4 central leaders formed the central committee and took the approval of the president which created an organizational stalemate without bringing dynamism in it.





Kamal also said lack of organizational discipline has become visible due to 'irresponsible' attitude of some party leaders. Under the circumstances, he said, he was forced to dissolve the central committee.





