'Government controlling the judiciary'





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the government is controlling the judiciary as a former ruling party MP and his wife was granted bail on Tuesday hours after they had been ordered to send to jail in Pirojpur.







He came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at party's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Wednesday. Mirza Fakhrul said, "The Pirojpur incident has exposed that the government is controlling the judiciary." Earlier on Tuesday, Pirojpur district and sessions Judge Abdul Mannan passed an order to send former AL MP AKM Awal and his wife Laila Parvin to jail rejecting their bail prayers in three corruption cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) last year.





As local Awami League leaders and activists and pro-ruling party lawyers started demonstrations on the court premises protesting the order, Judge Abdul Mannan was stand-released making Joint District and Sessions Judge Nahid Nasrin as the acting district and sessions judge of Pirojpur a few hours later.





The acting district and sessions granted the couple bail for two months accepting a review petition filed by them.Fakhrul said the court was forced to grant bail to the ex-AL MP and his wife in cases failed by the ACC. "This incident has proved there is no rule of law in the country. It has also nakedly manifested that the judiciary is not independent here."





