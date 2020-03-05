'Dhaka-Delhi ties are of friendship, not of slavery'

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh's relations with India are of friendship, not of slavery.







He made the remark while addressing a program at the Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office in the city on Wednesday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We don't forget our national interest in keeping relations with India. India was a genuine friend in our liberation war."







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the celebration of Mujib Year as a representative of India, he further said, adding that those who are opposing Modi's visit to Dhaka have been behaving with India like slaves.





The AL general secretary said when BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was the prime minister, she visited India but forgot to discuss the water issue during her visit. But, he said, the BNP leaders are now behaving like slaves to satisfy the Indian leaders. He added that those who oppose Modi's visit are opposing the Mujib Year.





Directing the AL grassroots leaders not to make party members the terrorists, communalists and anti-liberation elements, he said, "Be careful too so that extortionists, land grabbers, drug traders and addicts cannot be members of the AL".





