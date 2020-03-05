COVID-19 turns pandemic

Italian tourists from Sardinia wear protective respiratory masks and tour outside the Colosseum in Rome. -Getty

The outbreak of coronavirus has taken up a pandemic shape as it has spread across many countries throughout the world. Already 92 people have meanwhile died in Iran while the death toll is still rising. 80 people have already expired in Italy being infected with this virus. Panic has hammered the global masses under these circumstances.





In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Bangladesh has temporarily suspended visa-on-arrival for four countries.

The four countries are - Italy, South Korea, Japan and Kuwait. In a press conference at IEDCR office in the city's Mahakhali, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora confirmed the matter on Wednesday.







"If people from the four countries want to come to Bangladesh, they must come by applying for visas to Bangladesh embassies in their respective countries because Bangladesh is at the high risk of the virus in terms of travelling," she said. The Italian government has in the meantime decided to close down all schools and universities for an indefinite period to control the spread of corona virus. Travel alert has been issued across airports all over the world.





According to the latest information, the total number of COVID-19 affected people is 90,817 in 73 countries across the world while 130 people have been affected with the virus in the last 24 hours, Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said, adding some 31 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.





The total number of COVID-19 affected people in 72 countries, except China, is 1,792 while 166 people, including 38 in the last 24 hours, died outside China.





Deputy Head of Mission of Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Yan Hualong said that China is passing a hard time due to the outbreak of corona virus. It has affected thousands of people in Wuhan city of Hubei province, he further said. He added that it is a highly critical virus for which its vaccine has not been yet invented. This virus has spread across many countries in a pandemic form.





Official figures show that over 3000 people have meanwhile died of corona virus though unofficial sources say that the death toll is even higher. On the other hand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has embargoed its citizens and residents from performing Umrah pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina due to coronavirus worries.





Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency SPA made the announcement on Wednesday. The rare step by the kingdom, which hosts Islam's holiest sites, expands on restrictions introduced last week for Muslim pilgrims from around the world making the same religious trips and limiting the entry of tourists.







The latest measures concern the Umrah pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca and visits to a site in Medina, reports the Gulf News referring to SPA.





"The decision will be under constant review and it will be reversed as soon as the reasons for reversal are present," SPA quoted a KSA Interior Ministry official as saying.





It comes a week after Riyadh banned foreigners from traveling to Saudi Arabia to complete the Umrah pilgrimage.





Leave Your Comments