20 injured in BCL clash in Chittagong University, 52 held





Twenty people were injured in a turf war between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the campus early Thursday.





Witnesses said an altercation took place among supporters of Sixty Nine and Bijoy group over establishing supremacy at the F Rahman dormitory around 1:30am.





At one stage, both groups attacked each other.





Twenty people were injured during the clash that lasted till 3:30am.





Six improvised bombs were blasted during the clash while the windowpanes and doors of the hall were also ransacked.





On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Belal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Police Station.





Police also arrested 52 people from the spot.





Additional police have been deployed on the campus to avert further trouble.









