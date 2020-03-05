Croatia set to prevent new migrant wave with EU, NATO: PM









Croatia, in cooperation with other EU member states and NATO, will do everything to prevent a new wave of migrants, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said here on Wednesday after talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.





Plenkovic noted that he and visiting NATO Secretary General discussed the migrant crisis. "For Croatia, which has experienced a big wave of migrants in 2015 and 2016, it is important to prevent this situation," the prime minister said after meeting with Stoltenberg. He explained that there will be no major threats if the Greek and Bulgarian borders stay impervious.





"We have agreed that there is a firm view at the European Union level and among many EU and NATO members that illegal migration should be prevented," Plenkovic told reporters.





People who are already in a difficult position shouldn't be put in the belief that the borders are open, which causes additional humanitarian difficulties and crises, explained the prime minister.





The two also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and Syria.





Stoltenberg praised Croatia as a valuable NATO partner and pointed out the crucial role Croatia plays in maintaining stability in the Western Balkans.

