UN rights chief recognises Bangladesh's achievements





United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has acknowledged Bangladesh’s proven track record as a trusted partner of the UN.





She also recognised the country’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals so far as well as the government’s commitment to uphold the rule of law.





Bachelet, during her meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam in Geneva on Wednesday, commended Bangladesh’s efforts in hosting the forcibly displaced Rohingyas despite scarcity of resources.





She lauded the government in particular for allowing education for the Rohingya children, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





State Minister Alam urged the UN human rights chief to verify information received from alternative sources to avoid exaggeration.





“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled for a secular and pluralistic society and, as we are celebrating his birth centenary, we have the opportunity to reflect on his values and ideals,” he said.





He said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is committed to strengthening the roots of democratic norms, rule of law and respect to human rights in Bangladesh.













Following up on the recent engagements at the high political level, the State Minister reiterated Bangladesh’s willingness to continue to work closely.





Referring to the High Commissioner’s comment on Bangladesh during her recent global round up in the ongoing session of the Human Rights Council, he highlighted the risks associated when UN bodies use unconfirmed information.





Bachelet accepted the State Minister’s invitation to visit Bangladesh in the context of the Mujib Year.





The State Minister was in Geneva in connection with the launch of the ‘Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis’. He also met the UN High Commissioner for Refugees on Tuesday.

