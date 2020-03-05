16 shops gutted in Rangamati fire









Sixteen shops were gutted in a fire which broke out at East Lailaghona Bazar in Baghaichhari upazila early Thursday.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ahsan Habib said the fire broke out at a shop and soon engulfed the adjoining shops of the market at night.





On information, BGB members from Marisha zone rushed in and extinguished the fire with the help of locals after two hours of frantic efforts.





The cause of the fire could not be known yet.





Shop owners claimed the fire had caused a damage of about Tk 1.5 crore.

