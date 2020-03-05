HC wants to know steps taken to prevent coronavirus









The High Court on Thursday asked the government to inform it about steps taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bangladesh.





Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader came up with three directives and asked the government to submit a progress report within Monday.





It also wants to know whether machines used for screening people have the capability or those tasked with screening are trained.





The bench asked the Health Ministry and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to take necessary preparations including separate cabins for patients at all government and private hospitals.





It also asked the government to import necessary medical equipment for identifying coronavirus patients at all hospitals and ports on emergency basis.





Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Zahan drew the attention of the court after submitting a report run by a newspaper. Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.





Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan, has infected more than 94,250 people globally and caused 3,214 deaths.

Leave Your Comments