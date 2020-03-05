Rain likely









Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that rain or thundershowers may occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am today.





“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.





However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, added the bulletin.





As an outlook for the next 72 hours the bulletin predicted that rain or thunder showers activity may continue.





The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 32.8 degrees Celsius in Sylhet under Sylhet division while today’s minimum temperature was 16.0 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi of Rajshahi division.





The sun sets at 6.04 pm today and rises at 6.16 am tomorrow in the capital.





Leave Your Comments