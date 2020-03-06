Diner Sheshe 06.03.2020

"I did my higher studies in Australia. Then continued my research in Sweden. Now I'm back here in Bangladesh. The whole time I was abroad, I always tried to mix with people from different countries.







I tried to participate in cultural exchange. Now I have friends from many parts of the world. They all have different cultures, different sensibilities, different approaches to life, and being close to them makes me re-evaluate my own self.

I mean just learning to eat with Chopsticks made me re-evaluate my eating habits.







So, you can imagine what a person can learn from these small things. This habit of trying new things or meeting new people actually aligns with my philosophy in life. I always believe that you can't stick to the same thing years after years. You can't keep driving yourself on auto-pilot. Sometimes, you have to stop, look around, assess what you're doing, why you are doing it, and then give yourself a fresh start.







That's why I love travelling, I love getting away from the life I'm living and live a totally alienated life somewhere away from this busy city. Every year I do this, I cut myself off from this huge network of people I'm in and travel somewhere. The places I see or the people I meet during these travels offer me new perspectives.







And when I come back to this hustling civic life, I look at my problems in a different way, and that makes it easier for me to approach them."

Humans of BUET, Fb

Leave Your Comments