What Dhaka is talking about 06.03.2020

Bangladeshi dashing batsman and wicket keeper Litton Kumer Das posted a picture on his FB page with a man of the match trophy. The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comment. "Congratulations" Wahed Wahz, fb









Popular Bangladeshi singer Kona posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 3.2k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Looking gorgeous" Alam Nurul, fb









Bangladeshi actress Bhabna posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So sweet" Md Mamun Hasan, fb









Facebook user Kedarnag Mukanahallipatna posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Great shot!" AF Mohammad, fb









Leave Your Comments