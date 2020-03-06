Inclusion and accountability high on CHOGM agenda

Commonwealth organizations are hosting a three-day conference in London which begins on Wednesday aiming to put inclusion and accountability high on the agenda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda in June 2020.





Key achievements of the partnership include: Supporting the enactment of legislation to include persons with disabilities in three Kenyan counties and training new MPs in Sierra Leone on disability inclusion.





uUpdating the only Commonwealth-wide standards for parliaments, known as the CPA Recommended Benchmarks for Democratic Legislatures, so they align with UN's Sustainable Development Goal 16 and helping 11 parliaments to self-assess against these benchmarks.





uAdvancing women's political leadership in India by helping local mentors address the barriers to entering politics for women contesting local elections and in Africa and Asia by bringing together hundreds of women political leaders to build their skills to better carry out their work.





uStrengthening the Commonwealth Association of Public Accounts Committees to share experiences across the Commonwealth amongst committee chairs, members and clerks on how best to exercise their oversight function.





uTraining 3,000 student leaders in Ghana on parliamentary ethics and practises and helping young people to secure the support of key political leaders in East Africa to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) and promote youth inclusion in politics.





Over the last two years, the UK Government has helped advance inclusion and accountability across the Commonwealth through its 'Commonwealth Partnership for Democracy,' which worked with parliaments and local governments in 18 Commonwealth Member States to improve the representation of women, young people, people with disabilities and the LGBT+ community in democratic processes.











