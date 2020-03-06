UAE Embassy observes 'Mujib Borsho' program

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Dhaka arranged a Special Physical Exercise Program to observe the Birth Centenary Celebration 'Mujib Borsho' of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in city's Gulshan area on Thursday. -AA

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Dhaka arranged a Special Physical Exercise Program to observe the Birth Centenary Celebration ''Mujib Borsho'' of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Thursday in The Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in capital's Gulshan on Thursday.





UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Saed Mohammed AL Mheiri, Deputy Head of Mission Abdulla Ali Al Hmoudi, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Walid Shamseidin, Charge D' Affaires of Embassy of the Sultanate Oman, Taeeb Salim AL Aawi, Charge d' Affairs of the Libyan Embassy Rhoumah M R Yahy, head of missions and diplomats from other Arab countries, director general of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (West Asia Wing) Tarikul Islam, representatives from Emirates Airlines along with embassy officials and staffs took part on the occasion. In the morning, a colorful rally with participation of respected guest and embassy officials brought out from the park. On the juncture, UAE Ambassador paid tributes and recalled the Father of the Nation and his immense courage, strong leadership and right directions that led the nation to achieve independence.





''We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the people of Bangladesh for many great achievements and growth momentum under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh''. UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Saed Mohammed AL Mheiri said. ''The bilateral relations between UAE and Bangladesh have always shared strong ties based on the principles of cooperation and mutual respect, he added.







Deputy Head of Mission Abdulla Ali Al Hmoudi and director general of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tarikul Islam also spoke on the august gathering. They hoped for more exchange program between the two brotherly nations.









