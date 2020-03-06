New Vice Chancellor joins BUP

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, SBP, SGP, ndc, afwc, psc, PhD joined Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Tuesday. He was born on 01 January 1966 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.







He was commissioned in the Corps of Infantry on 21 December 1984. Prior to joining, he served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 55 Infantry Division, Jessore. The General has completed number of professional courses both at home and abroad. He is a graduate from Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh and Brazil Staff College. The General is also an alumnus of National Defence College, Bangladesh where he has completed Armed Forces War Course and National Defence Course.







The General has a long and illustrious command experience at various echelons in the army which includes Commanding Officer of an Infantry Battalion, Commander of two Infantry Brigades. He was the founding General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 10 Infantry Division.







The General Commanded Logistics Area of Dhaka Cantonment as Area Commander. He served as Senior Operations Officer in The United Nations Guards Contingent (UNGCI) in Iraq and Strategic Planner in the Combined Planning Group (CPG) of United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), Tampa, USA. On arrival of the Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof M Abul Kashem Majumder, Ph.D and other senior officials welcomed him.





Leave Your Comments