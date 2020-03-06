Blockbuster Rome show marks 500 years since Raphael's death

Raphael's remains rest in the Rome Pantheon. A red rose graces his grave year-round. -AFP

Italy is marking 500 years since the death of Renaissance master Raphael with a blockbuster exhibition whose preparations were marred by a row over a treasured portrait some feared was too fragile to move.





The show at Rome's imposing Scuderie del Quirinale presidential palace includes 200 works by the prolific painter, designer and architect, a child prodigy who died aged only 37 in 1520. Experts are deeply divided over a portrait of Pope Leo X with two cardinals belonging to the Uffizi Gallery of Florence, the Renaissance capital which lent a quarter of the works going on display in Rome from Thursday through June 2. Painted in burgundy reds and blood orange between 1518 and 1519, the stunning work caused a sensation at the time for its revolutionary group portraiture concept.





The Uffizi's scientific committee decided that the 154 by 119 centimetre (61 by 47 inch) painting was too fragile to make the trip to Rome. All four members of the committee resigned last week over a decision by the gallery's German director Eike Schmidt to override their ruling and add the painting to the Rome show.





---AFP, Rome



