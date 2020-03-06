California virus crisis as cruise ship held, funding deal struck

The Grand Princess belongs to Princess Cruises, the same company which operated the coronavirus-stricken ship held off Japan last month on which more than 700 people on board tested positive. -AFP

California declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus Wednesday as a cruise ship was held off the coast over fears of a new outbreak. Separately, the federal government said it was going to buy 500 million respirators to stockpile for use by healthcare professionals.







The measures came as the death toll in the United States hit 11, including the first fatality in California, and lawmakers in Congress agreed to provide more than $8 billion to fight the rapidly spreading disease.





California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the emergency measures as he reported the death of an elderly person who had taken a cruise to Mexico.





"The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus," Newsom told reporters. The emergency proclamation would help the state prepare "in the event it spreads more broadly," he said.





Thousands traveling aboard the Grand Princess the same cruise ship on which California's first victim was thought to have contracted the virus were held offshore Wednesday night.





--AFP, California



